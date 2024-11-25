Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of ASTL opened at C$15.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.70. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of C$9.16 and a 12 month high of C$16.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.41 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.73%.

Insider Transactions at Algoma Steel Group

In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total transaction of C$500,388.00. Also, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 6,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total value of C$68,842.90. Insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

