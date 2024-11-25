Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO Sells $4,257,855.00 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 110,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $4,257,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,205,583.86. The trade was a 18.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
W Bryan Hill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $3,631,000.00.
- On Monday, September 23rd, W Bryan Hill sold 55,046 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $1,716,884.74.
- On Thursday, September 5th, W Bryan Hill sold 17,937 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $566,629.83.
- On Tuesday, August 27th, W Bryan Hill sold 69,511 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $2,317,496.74.
Alkami Technology Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $40.69 on Monday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALKT
Alkami Technology Company Profile
Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alkami Technology
- What is a support level?
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.