Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO Sells $4,257,855.00 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 110,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $4,257,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,205,583.86. The trade was a 18.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 18th, W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $3,631,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, W Bryan Hill sold 55,046 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $1,716,884.74.

On Thursday, September 5th, W Bryan Hill sold 17,937 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $566,629.83.

On Tuesday, August 27th, W Bryan Hill sold 69,511 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $2,317,496.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $40.69 on Monday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 507.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

