Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,372 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10,937.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $38.63 on Monday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $47.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on AOSL

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $77,474.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.