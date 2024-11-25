Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Amentum Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE AMTM opened at $24.43 on Thursday. Amentum has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Amentum in the third quarter valued at $236,306,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,022,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,608,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,399,000.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

