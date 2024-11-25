América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

AMX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on América Móvil from $20.80 to $17.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on América Móvil

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Equities research analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 21.4% during the third quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 413,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 36,692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 149,707 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,341,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About América Móvil

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.