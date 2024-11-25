Analysts Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target at $45.33

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.93. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,974 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,022,000 after buying an additional 333,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after buying an additional 516,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,426,000 after acquiring an additional 26,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

