Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Target Price at $20.88

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on EGO shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 232.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGO opened at $16.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.95. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $331.76 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

