Analysts Set Expectations for Lundin Mining Q4 Earnings

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst C. Mackay expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LUN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Haywood Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.20 to C$17.30 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.98.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

TSE LUN opened at C$14.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.37. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.97. The company has a market cap of C$10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$815,854.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Articles

