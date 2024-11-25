Analysts Set PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Price Target at $39.88

Shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.88.
PACS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on PACS Group from $48.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.
Shares of PACS Group stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. PACS Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.
