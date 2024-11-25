Analysts Set PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Price Target at $39.88

Shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

PACS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on PACS Group from $48.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PACS Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,376,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,835 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of PACS Group by 191.2% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,329,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,529 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PACS Group by 174.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,641,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACS Group by 65.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,359,000 after purchasing an additional 329,288 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PACS Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,146,000 after purchasing an additional 410,606 shares during the period.

Shares of PACS Group stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. PACS Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

