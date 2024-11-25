Analysts Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Target Price at C$30.80

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSK. Raymond James raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

TSE PSK opened at C$30.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$21.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram purchased 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$216,290.93. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

