Analysts Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT at $289.46

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Workday Stock Down 0.1 %

WDAY stock opened at $267.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Workday has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total transaction of $1,915,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,990,500. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,902,816.40. This represents a 39.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,954 shares of company stock worth $88,742,132. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 42.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

