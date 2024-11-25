Analyzing Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Get Halma alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Halma and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halma N/A N/A N/A Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 14.99% 12.55% 8.11%

Dividends

Halma pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halma $2.56 billion 4.93 $337.88 million N/A N/A Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $16.54 billion 0.88 $1.51 billion $1.09 5.79

This table compares Halma and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has higher revenue and earnings than Halma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Halma and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halma 0 0 0 1 4.00 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Halma has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha beats Halma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halma

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire safety, fire detection and fire suppression; safe movement in public, commercial, and industrial spaces; elevator safety; communications in emergencies; control of access in potentially hazardous industrial and commercial environments; electrical safety; and the safe management of pipelines and storage assets solutions. This segment serves shops and restaurants, healthcare facilities, and offices and stadiums; industrial and logistics assets; public spaces and critical infrastructure; and aerospace, and rail and automotive markets. The Environmental & Analysis segment offers optical, optoelectronic, and spectral imaging systems; environmental monitoring, water and waste water analysis and treatment, gas analysis and detection, and optical analysis systems. It serves the optical analysis, water analysis and treatment, gas detection, and environmental monitoring markets. The Medical segment provides critical fluidic components used by medical diagnostics and original equipment manufacturers; components, devices and systems that provide information and analytics to understand patient health and enable providers to make decisions across the continuum of care; technologies and solutions to enable in-vitro diagnostic systems and life-science discoveries and development; and technologies that enable treatment across clinical specialties. This segment serves the life sciences, health assessment and analytics, and therapeutic solutions market. The company was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It also provides bulk shipping services comprising transport services for finished automobiles, heavy construction machines, and used cars; transportation services for bulk freight, including iron ore, coal, and wood chips; and transportation services for crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural gas, and coal. In addition, the company is involved in the upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. Further, it operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.