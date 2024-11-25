ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $342.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $350.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $275.81 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.83 and a 200-day moving average of $323.13. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

