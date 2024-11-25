Arbe Robotics (ARBE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ARBE opened at $1.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.03. Arbe Robotics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

