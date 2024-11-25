Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.27. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

