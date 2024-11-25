ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Bought by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 34.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 583,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after acquiring an additional 150,467 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 158.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 117,774 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $6,812,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,455.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 59,322 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $7,838,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,259,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,150.60. This represents a 67.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $109.91 on Monday. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.20). ArcBest had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

ArcBest Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Further Reading

