Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 26th. Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $18.54 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.