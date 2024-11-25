Autodesk (ADSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $321.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $321.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.44 and a 200-day moving average of $255.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47.
In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 50.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,232,213 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
