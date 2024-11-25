Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $56,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1,073.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 24.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 117,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.5 %

BC stock opened at $82.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $29,349.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,225.83. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $1,911,562.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,142,760.68. The trade was a 8.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,176. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

