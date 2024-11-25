Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 29,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 134.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA RSPD opened at $54.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $466.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $54.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.