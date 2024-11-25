Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) by 104.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 371,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 26,417 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DMB opened at $10.80 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

