Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 16,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BOND opened at $91.47 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.41.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

