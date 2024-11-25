Avior Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,964.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $58.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $69.51. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.