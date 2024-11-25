Avior Wealth Management LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 51.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth $60,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GFL stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.15. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $46.48.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.51%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

