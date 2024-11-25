Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,197 Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,892,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,519 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2,217.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,634 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 155,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $38.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $39.16.

