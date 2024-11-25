Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,368 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.8 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $226.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $198.00 and a one year high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

