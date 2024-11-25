Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $534,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $65,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $346,482.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,353.47. This trade represents a 51.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,315 shares of company stock worth $6,358,552. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR
PACCAR Stock Performance
PCAR stock opened at $114.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.99. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $90.04 and a one year high of $125.50.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.