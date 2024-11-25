Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 43.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $534,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $65,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $346,482.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,353.47. This trade represents a 51.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,814,812.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,251.52. The trade was a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,315 shares of company stock worth $6,358,552. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock opened at $114.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.99. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $90.04 and a one year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 27.24%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.