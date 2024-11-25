Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. EQ LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the third quarter worth $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $113.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $85.89 and a 12-month high of $113.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.12.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

