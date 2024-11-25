B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

JKHY opened at $172.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day moving average is $171.27. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.93 and a 52-week high of $189.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

