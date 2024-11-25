B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 87.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,991,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after buying an additional 1,251,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.66.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $80,870,956.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,357,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,988,413.52. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,201,164.44. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,685,549 shares of company stock worth $114,953,194. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $36.65 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

