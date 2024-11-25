B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,610 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,344.60. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,977. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $421.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of -200.23 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.63.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSTR. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Maxim Group raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.