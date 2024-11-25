B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,957.46. The trade was a 10.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $151,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,252. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.