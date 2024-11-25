B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 1,940 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 51,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,641,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,110,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $17,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,970. The trade was a 12.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.4 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Shares of BAH stock opened at $149.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.73 and a 200-day moving average of $156.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $190.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

