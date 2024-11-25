B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $298,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 78.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 134.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 176.7% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $81.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.82.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.73.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

