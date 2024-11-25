B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $326,000 in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.08% of Cryoport as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 79,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,488 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 74,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,424.66. This trade represents a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58.

Cryoport declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 49.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

