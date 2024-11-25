B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $326,000 in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2024

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.08% of Cryoport as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cryoport by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 79,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,488 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 74,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,424.66. This trade represents a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CYRX

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58.

Cryoport declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 49.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cryoport

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.