B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $329,000 in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 356.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. This represents a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $70.94 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.28). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

