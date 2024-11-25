B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $483,000 in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $68,467.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at $333,897.03. This represents a 17.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 10,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $173,630.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,985.05. The trade was a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,661 shares of company stock worth $414,551 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

