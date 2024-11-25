B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $495,000 Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,790 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in AECOM by 196.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:ACM opened at $116.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AECOM has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.22.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AECOM in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

