B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 225 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $2,353.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.80. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,363.97 and a 52 week high of $2,363.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,016.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,893.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $55.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 187.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,025.90.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

