B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.91.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

