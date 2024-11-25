B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Snap-on by 53.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 244.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA opened at $365.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.18. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $367.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.24.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $2.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 44.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total transaction of $4,244,095.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,460,167.21. This represents a 18.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 6,044 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $1,807,095.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,302.07. This represents a 36.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,531 shares of company stock worth $6,628,691. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snap-on

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.