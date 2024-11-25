B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 38,922 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $55,599,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,336,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 363.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,548,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,748,000 after buying an additional 1,214,123 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,043,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,139,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,425,000 after buying an additional 852,281 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ELAN opened at $13.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $18.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.