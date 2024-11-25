B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Celanese by 3,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.59.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $74.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.38 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.56.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

