B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,218,000 after purchasing an additional 965,100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,170,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,909,000 after acquiring an additional 489,415 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,962,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,785,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,014,000 after purchasing an additional 63,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,768,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,317,000 after purchasing an additional 73,198 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.25 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 77.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
