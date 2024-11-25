Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Badger Meter Price Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $221.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $230.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.06.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $208.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 331,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 295,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,437,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 128,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,974,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

