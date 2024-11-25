Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AON (NYSE:AON) Stock

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $394.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AON. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
