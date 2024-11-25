Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barclays Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BCS opened at $12.97 on Friday. Barclays has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Barclays by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Barclays by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

