Barrington Research Issues Positive Forecast for ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Price

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $540.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.87%.

Insider Activity

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $104,838.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,127.53. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 68.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

