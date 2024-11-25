Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. This represents a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 328.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,153,000 after purchasing an additional 820,379 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 18.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 40,793 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 404.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 152.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,189,000 after acquiring an additional 544,599 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

