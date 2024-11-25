Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTDR shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 901.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 369,363 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,510,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $4,617,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

